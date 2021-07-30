Advertisement

Here’s what audit tells us about city officials’ spending

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has gotten an advance copy of the Augusta mayor’s internal audit results.

The results show expeditures came in below the budget.

The audit recommended that a credit card use policy be put in place, which the commission has approved.

It also recommended the mayor’s office keep track of all transactions with invoices, receipts and a credit card form.

The office says a credit-card form was launched in April this year.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. called for an audit of the city’s financial practices after serious questions were raised about how he and other elected officials are spending tax dollars.

Talk of an audit started when News 12′s I-Team found Davis charged nearly $30,000 to his cards last year.

In February and April, he spent over $8,000, but his spending in may dropped to just $165 after we interviewed him about his spending.

