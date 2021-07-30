Advertisement

Georgia’s low vaccination rate brings finger-pointing amid COVID-19 spike

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to shift blame to President Joe Biden for Georgia’s poor vaccination rate as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue sprinting upward.

The Republican blames the Democratic president for not doing enough to move vaccines to permanent authorization from their current emergency use standard.

Kemp is calling on people to get vaccinated against the disease “if you’re comfortable.”

He says he’ll seek other solutions only if Georgia hospitals begin to get overwhelmed.

Georgia ranks in the bottom 10 states for vaccination rates.

The state recorded more than 4,800 positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday, the worst number since Feb. 5. The daily case count has more than doubled in a week.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, meanwhile, is at odds with Kemp over her decision to reinstate a mask mandate, which Kemp has been outspoken against at the state and local level.

Kemp lambasted Bottoms’ decision, saying police officers need to be focusing on curbing Atlanta’s crime rate instead of enforcing a mask mandate.

Bottoms fired back that Kemp needs to be focusing on containing COVID-19 getting more people vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

