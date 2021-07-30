Advertisement

Fort Gordon brings back mask mandate on post

By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mask mandate is coming back to Fort Gordon as the nation sees a spike in cases of COVID-19, driven by the super-contagious delta variant.

All service members, federal employees, contractor employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in indoor settings on the installation while the community remains an area of high community transmission.

Personnel who are not fully vaccinated will continue to follow applicable Department of Defense mask guidance, including continuing to wear masks outdoors when within 6 feet of others.

Fort Gordon Commander Brig. Gen. Paul T. Stanton, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, and medical professionals from the Eisenhower Army Medical Center will provide further details today.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidelines.

