Man charged with robbing Aiken hotel while armed with a pair of scissors

Mincy Therin
Mincy Therin(ACSO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield man is facing several charges for robbing an Aiken hotel of hundreds of dollars while armed with a pair of scissors.

At 4:46 p.m. on June 13, police arrived at the Quality Inn & Suites located at 3608 Richland Ave. in reference to a robbery, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.

Officers spoke with the clerk who said she was robbed by a suspect identified as 40-year-old Mincy Therin who placed her in a headlock, the report states. Therin allegedly took a pair of scissors and the victim’s cellphone while telling her to open the cash register.

After taking $460 from the register, Therin reportedly walked the victim outside of the hotel before fleeing on foot. The Aiken County Bloodhound Tracking Team was all to the scene to locate Therin.

Just over a month later, Therin was charged Wednesday with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

