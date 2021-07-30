Edgefield County district covers cost of school supplies for all students

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School District announced Friday that the district is providing back-to-school supplies to all students and teachers for the upcoming academic year.

The district’s recent expansion of 1-to-1 Chromebook instruction reduces the school supplies needed.

While families are asked to still provide bookbags and essential personal items for their children, school supplies will be provided at school at no expense to parents.

For the 2021-22 school year, families in the district do not need to purchase a list of typical supply items for their students.

Rather, school and district leaders ordered supplies specific to each level — elementary, middle, and high school.

The selected items were chosen to complement Chromebook instruction.

The district purchased these items in bulk, thereby reducing their costs. Some supplies have already arrived at schools, with some arriving in the coming weeks due to shipping restraints. Each school determines the best method of distributing supplies to students and teachers. Teacher supplies will be provided to students as requested and needed. School and district leaders developed this approach in order to:

Reduce the financial burden on Edgefield County families.

Streamline supply lists across the district for equity and consistency throughout the county.

Eliminate the purchasing of unnecessary materials.

Purchase items in bulk when possible.

Minimize or eliminate the need for a teacher-issued supply list.

“By combining 1-on-1 Chromebook instruction with this model of providing students with school supplies, students will have all of the technological and traditional tools they need to excel,” stated Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. “Furthermore, we know many of our families are stretching every dollar to meet the needs of their households. We hope that this approach will reduce the typical financial back-to-school burden that families and teachers often face.”

Families should provide a bookbag and any personal essential items — such as water bottles — when needed.

This approach to school supplies does not affect general school fees, which cover expenses unrelated to school supplies. As in previous years, families will be asked to pay a general school fee of $25, plus any additional fees that cover costs associated with lockers, parking and other specific school related needs.

Families that qualify for free or reduced lunch will receive the proportional reductions on the general school fee after appropriate documentation has been completed and verified.

As part of this school supply initiative:

Every elementary school student will receive earbuds, composition notebooks, a pencil pouch, pencils, highlighters, folders and notebook paper. Also, 4K students will have mats to use for rest time. Each elementary school teacher will have scissors for all students, crayons, dry erase markers, erasers, index cards, and sticky notes.

Each middle school student will have earbuds, a 2-inch binder with dividers, a pencil pouch, pencils and notebook paper. Each middle school teacher will have scissors, erasers for all students, manual pencil sharpeners, composition notebooks for students, rulers (according to subject), glue sticks, colored pencils, pens in three different colors for all students, highlighters, dry erase markers, index cards, sticky notes and graph paper.

Each high school student will receive a 3-inch binder with dividers, pens in two colors, and pencils. Each high school teacher will have notebook paper, spiral notebooks, colored pencils, headphones for students and graph paper (for math teachers).

“It means a lot to teachers to know that we will have all the necessary supplies for our students to be successful.” stated Erin Martinez, a first grade teacher at Johnston Elementary. “It takes the burden off of families and certainly helps all of our students feel like they have what they need to start the year.”

