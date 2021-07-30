Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous heat will be in the forecast today and Saturday. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car!

Heat advisory in effect for most of the CSRA Friday between 12-8 PM. (WRDW)

Skies will be mostly clear with light winds out of the southwest. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s early this morning.

FIRST ALERT ISSUED TODAY FOR EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY: Today is looking even hotter than Thursday. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the CSRA. More info on the heat advisory here. Highs will be around 100. Feel like temperatures could be as high as 110. Storm chances remain low on today. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Afternoon storms get back in the forecast by Saturday and Sunday. Storms should remain isolated Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures up to 105-109. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday with slightly cooler highs. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100-104. Isolated to scattered storms are expected in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.