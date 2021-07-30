Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Heat index between 102-108 this weekend. Storms possible Saturday and Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous heat will be in the forecast today through Sunday. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car!

Heat advisory in effect for most of the CSRA Friday between 12-8 PM.
Heat advisory in effect for most of the CSRA Friday between 12-8 PM.(WRDW)

FIRST ALERT ISSUED TODAY FOR EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY: A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the CSRA. More info on the heat advisory here. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feel like temperatures could be as high as 110. Isolated storms will be possible into this evening with dry weather expected overnight. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s into early Saturday morning. Winds will be light out of the west

Afternoon storms get back in the forecast this weekend. Storms should remain isolated to scattered Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures up to 105-109. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday, but staying hot and humid. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100-104. Isolated to scattered storms are expected in the afternoon into Sunday evening.

Rain chances look much higher early next week with cooler than normal temperatures as a cold front heads toward the region. Most of the CSRA should see a passing shower or storm at some point Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Highs will be near 90 Monday and upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

