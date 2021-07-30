Atlanta pools add metal detectors, bag checks after teen’s slaying

ATLANTA (AP) — Some of Atlanta’s public swimming pools are reopening with metal detectors after they were abruptly closed following the killing of a 17-year-old boy at one of them.

WXIA-TV reports that pool-goers can also expect to have their bags checked under new security policies.

Jakari Dillard was slain at Anderson Park pool earlier this month.

Since then, officials said Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation worked with the Atlanta Police Department and pool vendor American King to “thoughtfully” reopen some of the pools for the remainder of the season. Indoor pools weren’t affected.

Police say they’ve issued a murder warrant in the teen’s killing.

