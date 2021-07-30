Advertisement

Atlanta pools add metal detectors, bag checks after teen’s slaying

The new facility will be at Jefferson Elementary (Source: Pixabay)
The new facility will be at Jefferson Elementary (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Some of Atlanta’s public swimming pools are reopening with metal detectors after they were abruptly closed following the killing of a 17-year-old boy at one of them.

WXIA-TV reports that pool-goers can also expect to have their bags checked under new security policies.

Jakari Dillard was slain at Anderson Park pool earlier this month.

Since then, officials said Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation worked with the Atlanta Police Department and pool vendor American King to “thoughtfully” reopen some of the pools for the remainder of the season. Indoor pools weren’t affected.

Police say they’ve issued a murder warrant in the teen’s killing.

CRIME | FBI joins hunt for killer who stabbed woman in Atlanta park

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's crash near the intersection of Deans Bridge and Barton Chapel roads.
One injured after cars collide, flip in Augusta McDonald’s parking lot
2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
A shooting in Richmond County led to a high-speed chase that ended along I-20.
Suspects in high-speed I-20 chase identified
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Chris Hudson looks and sounds like any other deputy on patrol.
He’s a lawyer, a judge and now a cop: ‘I like to help people’

Latest News

First day of school at Richmond County, 2020-21
Mask mandate in Richmond County schools: What we know
School supplies WRDW
School supply giveaways heat up this weekend ahead of classes’ start
Fist bump
Citywide job fair is today in Augusta — and more are coming up
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia’s low vaccination rate brings finger-pointing amid COVID-19 spike
Gov. Brian Kemp came to Augusta to join the announcement of the biggest gang bust in Georgia...
Kemp spends $2M from emergency fund for anti-crime efforts