Another one bites the dust: Truck collides with Olive Road bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another one bites the dust.

It’s been a while but today we saw another truck try to take on the Olive Road overpass in Augusta.

The crash blocked the road for a brief period of time this morning.

Just like the several crashes before it, you can see the top of the truck torn up from the bridge.

Another crash but still the bridge remains undefeated.

