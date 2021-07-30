Advertisement

Another one bites the dust: Truck collides with Olive Road bridge

Bridge crash
Bridge crash(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another one bites the dust.

It’s been a while but today we saw another truck try to take on the Olive Road overpass in Augusta.

The crash blocked the road for a brief period of time this morning.

MORE | Oh, look: Another truck crashed into the Olive Road overpass

Just like the several crashes before it, you can see the top of the truck torn up from the bridge.

Another crash but still the bridge remains undefeated.

