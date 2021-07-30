Aiken County meth bust brings 5-year federal prison term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia man who was caught in an Aiken County traffic stop was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On Feb. 25, 2020, officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rondedrick Robinson, 26, of Decatur, Ga.

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found nearly 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Further investigation revealed Robinson had been paid to deliver the narcotics from the Atlanta area to South Carolina, authorities said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. sentenced Robinson to 70 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.

