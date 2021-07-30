Advertisement

Aiken County meth bust brings 5-year federal prison term

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Jury selection in murder trial underway
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia man who was caught in an Aiken County traffic stop was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On Feb. 25, 2020, officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rondedrick Robinson, 26, of Decatur, Ga. 

MORE | Investigation underway into death of Aiken County Detention Center inmate

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found nearly 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Further investigation revealed Robinson had been paid to deliver the narcotics from the Atlanta area to South Carolina, authorities said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. sentenced Robinson to 70 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. 

The case was investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's crash near the intersection of Deans Bridge and Barton Chapel roads.
One injured after cars collide, flip in Augusta McDonald’s parking lot
2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
A shooting in Richmond County led to a high-speed chase that ended along I-20.
Suspects in high-speed I-20 chase identified
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Chris Hudson looks and sounds like any other deputy on patrol.
He’s a lawyer, a judge and now a cop: ‘I like to help people’

Latest News

Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia’s low vaccination rate brings finger-pointing amid COVID-19 spike
Gov. Brian Kemp came to Augusta to join the announcement of the biggest gang bust in Georgia...
Kemp spends $2M from emergency fund for anti-crime efforts
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever