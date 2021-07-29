Advertisement

What a day: Ledecky experiences defeat, victory, perspective

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky will be the first to concede that her standards are almost impossible to meet, especially at this stage of her stellar swimming career.

She always wants to go faster, faster, faster. Yet it’s not really a reasonable goal when you’ve already done it so many times before. In the space of a little more than an hour at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Ledecky gained the sort of perspective that could serve other Olympians dealing with the increasingly weighty burden of expectations. First, she experienced a crushing letdown.

Then, she rallied for an exhilarating triumph.

