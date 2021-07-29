Advertisement

U.S. women’s hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold

Members of team United States, from left to right, Kelsey Plum, Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie...
Members of team United States, from left to right, Kelsey Plum, Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray pose with their gold medals during the awards ceremony for women's 3-on-3 basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead, and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee. Plum, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, led all scorers in this tournament, too. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event, in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.

In the men’s final, Karlis Lasmanis drained a shot from behind the arc to close out a 21-18 win over Russia and give Latvia its first medal of the Games.

