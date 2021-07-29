Advertisement

US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation

Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The pole vaulter tested positive at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The news about Kendricks deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes and then rippled across the sport.

The track field competition is scheduled to open Friday.

The two-time world champion was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week and Australia announced it had put its entire team in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

