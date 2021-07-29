Advertisement

US bounces back from Olympic-opening loss, routs Iran 120-66

United States' Kevin Durant (7), right, and teammate Damian Lillard (6) celebrate during men's...
United States' Kevin Durant (7), right, and teammate Damian Lillard (6) celebrate during men's basketball preliminary round game against Iran at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. basketball team got back to winning — and winning easily.

Damian Lillard scored 21 points and the Americans rebounded from an opening loss with their first victory of these Olympics, romping past Iran 120-66 on Wednesday. Devin Booker scored 16 points and Jayson Tatum had 14 for the Americans, who had their 25-game Olympic winning streak snapped with an 83-76 loss to France on Sunday. The U.S. not only bounced back with a win but did it in a Dream Team-type performance against an overmatched opponent.

The U.S. made 19 3-pointers and 23 of its 37 shots (62%) inside the arc.

