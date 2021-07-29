Advertisement

‘Ultra-pure’ plastic recycler bringing jobs to south Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company will bring dozens of jobs to south Augusta when it opens a plastic facility that will produce “ultra-pure” recycled polypropylene out of waste.

PureCycle Technologies has reached an agreement with the Augusta Economic Development Authority to build the facility at a 200-acre location in Augusta Corporate Park.

Officials made the announcement at a late morning news conference on Thursday.

It will initially create 80 to 100 manufacturing jobs with an initial $440 million investment to primarily fund three lines of 130 pounds of capacity during Phase 1 of the project. The company will have capacity to construct up to five processing lines.

Augusta-Richmond County was selected based on supply-chain efficiencies, community support, a skilled labor market and Georgia’s business-friendly environment, the company said.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Augusta Economic Development Authority to establish our next polypropylene purification facility,” said PureCycle CEO Mike Otworth.

“Our Augusta operation will be pivotal in our quest to help solve for the plastics waste crisis.”

This will be the second manufacturing plant for the company, which plans to reach 1 billion pounds of production by 2025.

PureCycle uses licensed proprietary technology to recycle waste polypropylene with varying levels of contamination for applications spanning consumer goods, automotive, building and construction and industrial uses.

“The Augusta Economic Development Authority is excited to welcome an innovative and growing company to the Augusta Corporate Park. As they build their facility and bring skilled jobs with better than average salaries to the area, they help in our overall plan of improving our park,” said Steven Kendrick, Augusta economic development chairman. “We look forward to welcoming our second corporate partner to the neighborhood.”

