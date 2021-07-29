Suspects in high-speed I-20 chase identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the names of two suspects who led a multi-county chase that ended along I-20.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports 24-year-old Anquavius Hill and 24-year-old Nichole Patterson, both of Warrenton, GA, led police on a highspeed chase following a shooting incident in Augusta.

At 4:50 p.m., deputies were called out at the 500 block of Sanctuary Drive in Augusta in reference a report of shots fired.

There they found a 27-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to the local hospital for the treatment.

Two suspects fled om a red VW Jetta, leading to a pursuit with deputies that ended in McDuffie County on I-20 when the suspects crashed into a guard rail near mile marker 179.

Both suspects were apprehended after a brief pursuit on foot.

Authorities report Hill was found to have received a gunshot wound to the led and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies additionally located a gun that was thrown out of the vehicle just before the rest area along I-20, a spokesperson with the Grovetown Sheriff’s Office said.

Both were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Patterson, identified as the vehicle’s driver, also faces various traffic charges.

