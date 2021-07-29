Supply chain shortages from pandemic take toll on local car and boat shops

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic has hit the manufacturing industry especially hard, causing supply chain shortages across the country.

Here at home, we’re seeing the same trend as our boating and car industries battle delays.

“We hope the worst is over.”

Over at Platinum Marine, they say a shortage of supplies has left them with a vacant lot.

“Normally we have a parking lot full of boats that people can actually come touch and feel,” Kristie Starke explained. “We could have upwards of 30-40-50 boats at one time on the lot. Right now, there are three.”

Starke is the business manager for Platinum Marine, and she says it’s something they’ve never seen before

“It could be anything from a gage, a screw... There has been a foam shortage and so they are having a hard time making seats,” Starke explained.

She says luckily the low supply didn’t stop the high demand. Right now, people are buying boats before they even arrive.

“The way we are having to sell boats to people sight unseen have been different,” she said.

I also spoke with about 25 different car dealerships who say the manufacturing delays have affected their businesses in more ways than one.

From things like high prices and lower availability to car computer chip shortages - many businesses say right now it’s all a waiting game.

“Rally one thing can delay it and another thing can come right behind,” Starke said. “We just have to be patient there is nothing we can do about that.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.