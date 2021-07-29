Advertisement

Saluda County man arrested in sexual assault case involving minor

Gary Eugene Lott
Gary Eugene Lott(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Saluda County have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor, officials say.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Eugene Lott was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree.

Officials say Lott is also a sex offender and has been charged with crimes relating to violating the Sex Offender Registry and not reporting information accurately to the Sheriff as he is required to do by law.

