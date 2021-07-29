Advertisement

Rural S.C. counties worry redistricting will curb their power

People look over the current South Carolina Senate districts at a public meeting by a Senate...
People look over the current South Carolina Senate districts at a public meeting by a Senate subcommittee on redistricting on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Sumter, S.C. Senators are holding 10 public hearings across the state. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s rapid growth isn’t happening in rural areas, and people who live outside places like Greenville, Myrtle Beach and the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, are worried this year’s redistricting is going to take away more of their dwindling power.

Lawmakers are using U.S. Census figures to draw new districts for the state House, Senate and U.S. House districts. Each district has to have roughly the same number of people.

Thus, each of South Carolina’s 46 Senate districts will have about 111,000 people. Only 14 of the state’s 46 counties currently have that many citizens.

Two small counties — Union and Saluda — have three senators, none of whom live in the county.

