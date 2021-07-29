Roadway roundup: 13th Street bridge lane closures set as its replacement is envisioned

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be lane closures next week for soil surveys and bridge foundation investigations on the 13th Street bridge over the Savannah River.

Work will begin Aug. 2 and will run up to six business days total on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An inside left-lane closure from Reynolds Street approaching the Savannah River bridge is planned, weather permitting, for parts of the work.

Drivers will shift to the outside lane to pass into North Augusta, S.C.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposed solution to replace the existing bridge .

In addition to rebuilding the structure connecting two states, this proposal would improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit https://bridge-replacement-0013927-gdot.hub.arcgis.com to view plans, watch media showcasing the future design and leave comments for the official record by Aug. 13.

The proposed bridge would be replaced at its existing location to minimize environmental and right-of-way impacts along the project corridor.

Across the CSRA ...

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through July 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

In Columbia County, there’s a temporary lane closure with lane shift through Aug. 4 on Flowing Wells Road. The closure is to allow installation of stormwater utilities on the southbound side of Flowing Wells from Braddock Street to Flintrock Way.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to paving on High Chaparral Drive, Cheyenne Trail, Yuma Trail, Yuma Court, Cimarron Place, and Del Rio Place within the high Chaparral subdivision. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 through Aug. 6.

