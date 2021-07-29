Richmond County schools to require masks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masks will now be required for students and teachers returning to school next week in Richmond County.

The decision, announced Thursday afternoon, comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance for K-12 schools issued Tuesday.

Experts at the CDC urged the use of masks in school, regardless of vaccination status, as the super-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has COVID-19 cases rising across the country.

The school district said the decision was made “with the safety of its nearly 30,000 students and 4,000 employees as a priority” and in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Public Health and in light of COVID-19 conditions in Richmond County. Those conditions include positive case data, vaccine eligibility and vaccination rates.

The change will take effect Aug. 2, when masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors to all Richmond County School System facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

The move will come ahead of students’ return to the classroom . Elementary students will start school Aug. 5, while students attending K-8, middle and high schools will start Aug. 9.

However, open houses are scheduled for Aug. 2.

Other stipulations

According to CDC and DPH guidance, students or staff identified as close contacts to a positive case for COVID-19 will not have to quarantine if both are properly wearing masks in the school setting.

Students will be permitted to remove masks during lunch and while outside (on the playground, mask breaks, etc.).

Accommodations will be made for students and employees unable to wear a mask for documented medical reasons.

As COVID-19 conditions in our community change and guidance from the CDC and DPH is updated, the Richmond County School System will update COVID-19 mitigation plans throughout the 2021–22 school year.

