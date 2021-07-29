Richmond County schools now requiring masks, some parents choosing to keep children home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masks will be required in Richmond County schools this year. The district just made that announcement in the last few hours saying masks will be required for all K through 12 students, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status. That goes for inside schools and on the school bus. The news comes just one week ahead of the first day of school.

Things are staying pretty much the same as last year with these new guidelines. Schools will still reopen for in-person learning for all students. If you are exposed to COVID you will not have to quarantine as long as both people were wearing masks. Students can take their masks off at lunch still. With all these sudden changes school systems are working to make sure they’re prepared for anything.

Many parents thought they wouldn’t have to make this decision again. Whether to send your kids to school or keep them at home.

“My goodness...I mean it’s just so tough,” said Kimba Henriques.

Kimba Henriques has three kids in the Richmond County School System. She says she’s keeping her kids home with COVID cases increasing.

“I’m just frightened for their health,” said Henriques. “Hopefully in a year everything will be leveled out. But for now, I don’t feel comfortable with it.”

We made a chart with data from DPH’s website. It shows COVID cases in Richmond and Columbia County over the last two weeks. Cases are increasing but they aren’t nearly as bad as they were in September of last year. It’s also not affecting the age groups for most kids in our school system.

“A lot of kids suffered for going to virtual school. Kids were failing out of school because the system was not designed for it,” said Henriques.

In Richmond County not having enough teachers and substitutes was why schools were closing. Now they’re hoping vaccines will reduce that problem. In Columbia County, they’re working to provide more training for staff to help sanitize and know the signs of COVID. They also updated their safety plan which they upgraded from last year.

Henriques says she understands the reality that most parents won’t and can’t keep their kids home.

“For a lot of parents this is completely new territory and they’re not comfortable making those financial sacrifices. They cant afford to. They can’t afford to make those sacrifices to keep their kids home,” she said.

The Richmond County School System says they will continue to monitor the community throughout the year and update plans with recommendations from the CDC and DPH.

