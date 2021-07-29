Panthers’ McCaffrey still confident after injury-marred 2020

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey appears to be healthy and back to full speed.

The dual-threat running back was making explosive plays during the first day of training camp with the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey missed 13 games with injuries in 2020, but his confidence level hasn’t changed. He was an All-Pro in 2019, when he topped 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving.

Coach Matt Rhule says McCaffrey makes the Panthers a different team.

