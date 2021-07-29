Advertisement

Panthers' McCaffrey still confident after injury-marred 2020

Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey on his health and his status for 2021: ‘I’m back to 100%’
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey on his health and his status for 2021: 'I'm back to 100%'
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey appears to be healthy and back to full speed.

The dual-threat running back was making explosive plays during the first day of training camp with the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey missed 13 games with injuries in 2020, but his confidence level hasn’t changed. He was an All-Pro in 2019, when he topped 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving.

Coach Matt Rhule says McCaffrey makes the Panthers a different team.

