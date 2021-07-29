Advertisement

One injured after cars collide, flip in Augusta McDonald’s parking lot

McDonald's crash near the intersection of Deans Bridge and Barton Chapel roads.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car crash has left one person injured and two cars flipped in front of an Augusta McDonald’s.

At 11:42 a.m., authorities responded to a car crash at the McDonald’s near the intersection of Barton Chapel Road and Deans Bridge Road.

It’s believed a truck swerved at a high rate of speed and jumped the curb. It then crash through a tree and a pole before colliding with a parked car.

The driver of the truck reportedly suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while responders work the scene.

