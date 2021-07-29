North Augusta neighborhood sees two fox attacks, one encounter within a week

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fox attacks and one encounter in a North Augusta neighborhood this week is keeping authorities and residents on high alert.

Earlier this week, we told you about a Hammond Hill neighborhood resident’s encounter with a fox who trotted away with their cell phone.

Now authorities are reporting two other residents in the same neighborhood had more violent encounters.

At 9:43 p.m. last night, a 68-year-old man went to the hospital after being bit by a fox in Hammond Hill.

This morning at 7 a.m., the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a home in the general area where a dog was bitten by a fox.

Authorities were able to locate and euthanize the fox on scene of the attack. Its body being submitted for testing to determine if it was rabid.

The dog that was bit is expected to recover. It was up to date on its rabies vaccination, authorities confirm.

A North Augusta Animal Control spokesman said they are close to certain the man and the dog were bitten by the same fox. However, they aren’t sure if this is the same fox who stole a resident’s cellphone.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety reports they are increasing patrols in the Hammond Hill neighborhood in response to these recent reports.

Residents are reminded not to approach foxes or wildlife. Pet owners are urged to get their pets vaccinated for rabies to significantly decrease a pet’s chances of catching the disease if bitten.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.