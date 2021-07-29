New justice sworn in to fill vacancy on Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Verda M. Colvin was officially sworn in Thursday to serve as a justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed the Georgia Court of Appeals judge to the state’s highest court on July 20 to fill the seat vacated by former Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, who retired July 1.

Kemp administered the oath of office in the House chamber of the state Capitol.

“I vow to each Justice and every citizen of Georgia to be an avid student of the law, open and ready to continually learn from my colleagues,” Colvin said. “Equally as important, I will always remember that embodying the law must be tempered with remembering that people and businesses alike are the centerpiece of every opinion authored by the highest court in our state.”

A number of dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Leah Ward Sears, the court’s first Black female chief justice.

Colvin is the first Black woman appointed by a Republican governor to the state’s high court.

She most recently served on the Court of Appeals, to which Kemp appointed her in April 2020.

“We are delighted to have Verda Colvin join the Supreme Court as our newest Justice,” Chief Justice David E. Nahmias said. “Justice Colvin brings us great experience and perspective, and she is a wonderful person as well. We look forward to working together to uphold the rule of law and administer the justice system in our state.”

Justice Colvin discovered her love for trial work early in her career as assistant solicitor in Athens-Clarke County. From there, she went on to serve as assistant general counsel to Clark Atlanta University and then as assistant district attorney in Clayton County. Before becoming a judge, she was an assistant United States attorney in the Middle District of Georgia.

Colvin lives in Macon with her husband, Nathaniel Walker, and children.

