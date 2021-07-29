Advertisement

NCAA won’t re-evaluate penalties for Bush, other cases

In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the...
In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the field holding the game ball after the Trojans defeated Fresno State, 50-42, at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The former star running back had been prohibited from interacting in an official capacity with the school he played for from 2003-05 since NCAA sanctions handed down in 2010. Bush and USC were penalized for him and his family receiving impermissible benefits while he was still in school. USC President Carol Folt wrote in a letter to Bush on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, that he could now “be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alums.”(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)(Kevork Djansezian)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The NCAA says it will not re-evaluate penalties handed down for infractions cases, a decision that will keep former Southern California running back Reggie Bush from having his 2005 Heisman Trophy victory restored.

Earlier this month, the Heisman Trust said it would return the Heisman to Bush if the NCAA were to reinstate him for the 2005 season. The NCAA released a statement saying that recent changes to rules regarding how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses still do not permit “pay-for-play type arrangements.”

The association added that previous penalties would not be reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules.

