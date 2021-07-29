Lutheran Church of the Resurrection turns 100 years old this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of local churches is hitting a major milestone. The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection on Greene Street is turning 100 years old this year.

It’s been a staple of our community for a century serving the people of downtown Augusta. The church helped bring the Masters table soup kitchen to life and also works with other non-profits and ministries to help feed our city. We talked to the reverend of the church who says their goal is to keep growing.

“We continue to do things and grow and serving downtown, and that is one of our primary purposes...to remain in downtown Augusta,” said Reverend David Hunter.

Coming up in October the church says it has a month-long celebration planned full of activities and service opportunities to mark the accomplishment.

