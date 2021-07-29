Advertisement

Haze from western fires could return to 2-state region today

A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from...
A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada could be making a hazy return to the two-state region today, experts say.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said smoke from these fires thousands of miles away can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.

Health and visibility impacts from the smoke are expected across the region, DHEC said.

Some of the most significant effects could occur Thursday, with impacts lingering into at least Thursday night.

DHEC recommends individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke. Keep windows and doors closed. If running an air conditioner, keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

For more information, please visit DHEC’s wildfires information webpage here. For more information about the location of these specific wildfires, please visit the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map available here.

