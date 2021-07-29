Grant Me Hope: For Christian, family is a bond that ‘goes far and beyond past blood’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Christian, a 16-year-old who enjoys rapping, drawing, reading and writing.

“Family is just a bond. ... It goes far and beyond past blood,” he said.

He enjoys going for walks, going to the park and beach, listening to R&B and rap music, playing “Monopoly,” and playing and watching basketball games. The New Orleans Pelicans are his favorite team.

At school, where he earns good grades and gets along well with the other kids, Christian enjoys learning about math and participating in chorus, gym and art class.

Christian needs a loving and caring adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his sister, who has been planned for separately, as well as with his foster parent.

“I’m looking for ... a good loving home that gives me the love and support I need,” he said.

“Taking care of me, not mistreating me.”

To inquire about Christian, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.