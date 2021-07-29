Getting your kids creative at the Imagination Station Children’s Museum of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids getting creative. A few cute kiddos were hard at play today at the Imagination Station Children’s Museum of Augusta. The goal of the museum is to keep kids active and learning. And since our heat index is in the hundreds it’s also a much cooler option than playing outside.

A place designed to let imaginations run wild. Imagination Station was created for little ones ages 6 and younger. The non-profit focuses on cognitive, emotional, and social growth in kids.

“We have a lot of things that promote movement and learning how to read, learning letters, learning how to build,” said Katie Gullette.

Katie Gullette is the president of the non-profit and allows her own children to come and play. She says she notices a difference.

“I notice that it does help him share and vocalize a little more what he wants to do and I think the social aspect is important for kids of all ages,” she said.

Imagination Station is run solely by members and volunteers. They help with special programs such as story times, crafts, and stem activities.

“Without them we wouldn’t have any programming so they are really the ones who keep things going for local children,” she said.

Inside you can find a sensorimotor area for infants, a fixer-upper playhouse, a literacy area, and a STEM exhibit. All of this is provided through donations and grants.

“We can get the mission accomplished with volunteers, no paid staff at all and the community can really come together and work on this for our local kids and have a great resource for parents,” said Gullette.

If you are interested in exploring Imagination Station before the kids go back to school they’re open this weekend. You will have to sign up online for a time due to COVID. For more information visit their website at Imagination Station Children’s Museum of Augusta or check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.