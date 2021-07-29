FBI joins hunt for killer who stabbed woman in Atlanta park

ATLANTA (AP) - Investigators sought video from homes and businesses near a popular Atlanta park as divers searched a pond in their quest to solve the stabbing death of a parkgoer who was walking her dog.

Forty-year-old Katherine Janness was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Her dog was also killed.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators have gone door-to-door asking neighbors for surveillance footage.

Divers were also searching a pond in the park.

An FBI spokesperson says the agency is assisting Atlanta police. Mourners have left flowers and dog treats near the park entrance where her body was found.

Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

Also under investigation is the shooting death of a woman at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

Police Officer Hideshi Valle says her body was found around dawn Wednesday at the park near Stone Mountain.

Valle said that someone in the park discovered the body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.

The victim, who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 35, was found in a field with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police didn’t have much to go on early Wednesday.

