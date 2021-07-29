Falcons place OT McGary, 2 more players, on PUP to open camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have limitations on their offensive line on their first practice of training camp on Thursday.

The team has placed two linemen, including returning starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, on the physically unable to perform list. Backup offensive tackle Matt Gono also was placed on the list. Gono wore a neck brace when he reported for camp on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Deadrin Senat also was placed on the list. The team did not list reasons the players will not be ready to participate in Thursday’s first practice.

Players placed on the list during training camp can be activated at any time.

