Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dangerous heat the rest of the week. Heat index between 105-110 today through Saturday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous heat will be in the forecast today through Saturday. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car!

Heat advisory in effect for most of the CSRA Friday between 12-8 PM.
Heat advisory in effect for most of the CSRA Friday between 12-8 PM.(WRDW)

Looking mostly dry across the CSRA for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with light winds out of the southwest. Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 70s tonight into early Friday.

FIRST ALERT ISSUED FRIDAY FOR EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY: Friday is looking even hotter than Thursday. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the CSRA Friday. More info on the heat advisory here. Highs will be around 100. Feel like temperatures could be as high as 110. Storm chances remain low on Friday.

Afternoon storms get back in the forecast by Saturday and Sunday. Storms should remain isolated Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures up to 105.

Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday with slightly cooler highs. Highs should stay in the mid 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100-104. Isolated to scattered storms are expected in the afternoon.

