Cyber Command at Fort Gordon bringing regional growth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We keep hearing about all the growth our area is seeing and a big driver of that is Cyber Command at Fort Gordon. Today the commission put together to figure out how to handle all of that growth met to tell people what they can expect.

A lot of these drivers are counting down the days until the new gate six opens to help cut their drive time down. The new gate is just one sign of the growth we’re already seeing and accommodating.

“Do we have enough water sewer capacity, what kind of congestion is this going to create...to try to understand what we need to ensure that our quality of life for both area residents and the military is maintained,” said Costa Pappis, Project Manager for CSRA Regional Commission.

From 2010 to 2019 our area saw an extra 47,408 people move to the area from soldiers, to their families, and contractors to support the mission. That growth stemmed from an extra 9,000 service members. By the end of this year they’re expecting another 2,000 service members. So you don’t have to be great at math to understand, that a lot more people will be looking to live, work, and play here. Something small business owner Rose Bennett welcomes.

“I think as a business owner well small business owner I think it’s great, I’d like to grab everybody from Fort Gordon and bring them down here,” said Rose Bennett, owner of Bubbles or Not Dive Shop.

This commission is working to strategize all of the ways a community needs to be ready for growth and adjust to growth. They’re working with educators to prepare the future workforce, city planners — we’re talking health care, child care, housing, everything.

“It’s important because we really don’t know you know the magnitude of it,” said Pappis.

Just today we showed you the strain on local hospitals, ambulances backed up and ER’s diverting patients.

“We have really opened up almost every square inch of space where we can have clinical activity going on,” said Pappis.

Rising COVID cases are partly to blame, but not entirely. And this commission is working to make sure we have enough capacity in the future so that this isn’t the new norm.

“Do we have enough doctors in hospitals, nurses, do our sewer lines have enough water for additional population growth,” said Pappis.

Creating challenges but also opportunities.

“I think it’s amazing again it’s amazing for small business owner like myself,” said Bennett.

