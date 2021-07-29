Beamer, Martin, more come to Aiken for “Welcome Home Tour”

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - As part of his first Welcome Home Tour as USC’s head football coach, Shane Beamer came to Aiken Wednesday to meet with Gamecock Club members.

Beamer, joined by men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, swimming and diving head coach Jeff Poppell, new men’s soccer coach Tony Annan, and volleyball head coach Tom Mendoza, signed autographs and took pictures at the Aiken County Shriner’s Club.

Beamer talked about a number of topics including team health, expectations, and former South Aiken T-bred Jesse Sanders. Sanders walked on to the team last year, and tore his ACL in practice before the season started. He’s back healthy this year and ready to make an impact, and Beamer applauded his work ethic.

“The thing with him is life is tough. Things happen that you can’t always control,” Beamer said. “He’s worked hard and has a great attitude about himself and the way he approaches things each and every day. I’m glad he’s a part of the program.”

With the NBA draft coming up, Frank Martin has an opportunity to see one of his former players get his name called. AJ Lawson entered the draft last season, but decided to come back to USC for another year. In his third year with the Gamecocks, he averaged a career high 16.6 points. Martin said he told Lawson that he doesn’t need 30 teams to fall in love with him, just one.

“He’s taken this moment to get in front of people,” Martin said. “He couldn’t do it last year because of COVID because everything was shut down. But he’s gotten in front of the facilities, had the interviews one on one, and people are starting to fall in love with him. Anyone that knows him, you understand why.”

Martin and the basketball team will be looking to improve on their 12th-place SEC finish last season. Meanwhile, Beamer and company are looking to right the ship after the Gamecocks won just six games in the last two years under former head coach Will Muschamp.

