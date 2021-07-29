AP source: Panthers QB Darnold has had 2 vaccination shots

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has had two coronavirus vaccination shots and will be considered fully vaccinated on July 30.

That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t reveal players’ vaccination status. The person says Darnold had his second shot on July 16 and will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days later. Darnold spoke to the media on Tuesday without a mask when the Panthers arrived at training camp but wouldn’t say if he’d had the shots.

In June, he said he was undecided on whether he would get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.