Advertisement

Woman charged in Augusta stabbing incident

Quasheria Wiggins
Quasheria Wiggins(RCSO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman is facing multiple charges for a stabbing at an area apartment complex.

On Monday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Charlestowne Apartments, located at 2119 Lumpkin Road, for a reported stabbing, an incident report states.

Deputies received a call from a tenant who reported a neighbor came to his door covered in blood. The victim told deputies she was stabbed in the neck by her live-in girlfriend, 24-year-old Quasheria Wiggins.

The victim further told authorities that the two go into an argument and when the victim fell asleep on the couch, Wiggins allegedly stabbed her on the right side of her neck with a “large” knife, deputies documented in the report. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene in the victim’s Jeep Patriot.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Deputies were able to search the apartment where the incident reportedly occurred, but they were unable to locate the knife used in the stabbing.

MORE | 1 arrested after shoplifters attack Circle K clerk, steal cellphone

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle several miles away on Mike Padgett Highway.

Wiggins was charged that same day and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. She’s charged with possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and theft by taking, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Separate crashes kill 2 near McCormick, Orangeburg
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

Latest News

Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice
Portia Lakendra Nesbitt.
Have you seen this missing Burke County woman?
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
If you recognize these two men, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
1 arrested after shoplifters attack Circle K clerk, steal cellphone