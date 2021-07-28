Woman charged in Augusta stabbing incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman is facing multiple charges for a stabbing at an area apartment complex.

On Monday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Charlestowne Apartments, located at 2119 Lumpkin Road, for a reported stabbing, an incident report states.

Deputies received a call from a tenant who reported a neighbor came to his door covered in blood. The victim told deputies she was stabbed in the neck by her live-in girlfriend, 24-year-old Quasheria Wiggins.

The victim further told authorities that the two go into an argument and when the victim fell asleep on the couch, Wiggins allegedly stabbed her on the right side of her neck with a “large” knife, deputies documented in the report. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene in the victim’s Jeep Patriot.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Deputies were able to search the apartment where the incident reportedly occurred, but they were unable to locate the knife used in the stabbing.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle several miles away on Mike Padgett Highway.

Wiggins was charged that same day and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. She’s charged with possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and theft by taking, according to arrest records.

