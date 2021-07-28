Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people were arrested during a protest for Jamal Sutherland in downtown Charleston Tuesday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the three arrested, who included the organizer of the protest, were detained during an unpermitted protest in Marion Square. Activists were holding a protest after prosecutors said no charges would be brought against two deputies in connection to the death of Jamal Sutherland.

A report by states that police officials attempted to communicate with the protest organizer with little success. According to police, eventually, the organizer stopped all communications with the officers on-scene and began to lead a large group of people on an unpermitted march throughout the city.

CPD officials said that during the march, officers were attacked, punched and spat on by a man and a woman who were participating in the demonstration. Both are charged with third-degree assault and battery.

“The man had two handguns in his possession in a backpack and a concealed weapons permit,” CPD officials said.

The organizer of the event was charged with failure to obtain a permit and disorderly conduct.

“They are going through the booking process and their names will be provided as soon as possible,” Charleston police officials said.

“The Charleston Police Department strives to protect the First Amendment rights of all our citizens, while preserving the safety and security of protesters, police, citizens and businesses,” CPD officials said. “However, just like this evening, CPD officers are always prepared to take the appropriate action when citizens fail to exercise their First Amendment rights in an orderly and legal manner.”

Live 5 News’ Nick Reagan was live on the scene and saw police officers take one person into custody in the area of Calhoun Street and King Street.

Video from the scene shows that protesters were walking across the street when officers took a person into custody.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they did not receive any requests for protests to be held anywhere in the city.

According to Reagan, there were about 50 people at the start of the protest, and once police detained one person the group dwindled to about 20 people. We’ve reached out to authorities for more information.

Earlier in the day, activists called Tuesday for the resignation of Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson the day after she announced she would not file criminal charges in Sutherland’s death.

Activist Justin Hunt said Wilson’s news conference could have been summarized with a simple statement: “Black lives do not matter.”

“Madame solicitor, this was an opportunity to redeem yourself after refusing to convict Michael Slager at the obvious evidence, who is currently doing 20 years now, so that makes you a hypocrite,” Hunt said, referencing the case in which Slager, a former North Charleston Police officer, fatally shot Walter Scott.

Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center after becoming unresponsive as deputies forcibly removed him from his cell. The deputies initiated the forcible removal so Sutherland could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge that morning.

Wilson said the Charleston County jail guards in January were following their aggressive training in handling inmates, so she could not prove the guards intended to kill Sutherland.

“I understand people will have a hard time with the decision not to prosecute,” Wilson said, adding that she can’t bring a case she knows she cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt. “And I cannot prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt in this case.”

Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, who were initially placed on administrative leave then allowed to return to administrative duty, were terminated in May after the release of video of the incident.

