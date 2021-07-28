Advertisement

Staffing, internet access seen as key school priorities in Georgia

Classroom
Classroom(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the new school year nearly upon us, we’re hearing from the president of the Georgia Association of Educators to find out what her priorities are for the upcoming school year.

Officials say schools will get over $4 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Some of that money will go toward hiring more nurses, counselors and social workers.

Association President Lisa Morgan says having those positions filled will help students adjust as we continue to battle the coronavirus.

“We’re still in the pandemic,” she said. “As much as we would like believe the pandemic is over, it is not, and we’re seeing that in an increase in cases in Georgia and the increase in cases in children. I’ve been tracking that all year.”

Georgia teachers are also getting a pay raise for promised by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Morgan says she’s been working on a budget for those raises right now.

Her next concern is making sure students have good access to internet so students have equal access to learning materials.

More from News 12
Local districts work on back-to-school COVID safety plans
How to get free school supplies or donate them in the days ahead
When the school year starts for districts across the CSRA

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
File image
Separate crashes leave 3 dead in Richmond, McCormick, Orangeburg counties
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

Latest News

Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
CSRA unemployment continues to plummet since pandemic’s peak
Jobs
Here's a look at the employment situation in the CSRA
File image
Separate crashes leave 3 dead in Richmond, McCormick, Orangeburg counties
Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Aiken hospital curbs visitors amid renewed COVID threat