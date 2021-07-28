SC father organizing 3rd search for son who disappeared in Arizona desert

BUCKEYE, AZ (WIS) - A Columbia father is going to great lengths to find his son.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving away from his job site in the Arizona desert on June 23.

Now his father is organizing a third search to find him.

Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a desert work site on June 23. (Family photo)

David Robinson says he will stop at nothing to find his son and he’s welcoming any interested volunteers to join his search.

Daniel’s Jeep Renegade was found flipped on its side in the desert on July 19.

The driver’s side window was busted out, the front windshield was cracked and the airbags were deployed.

Police say they found Daniel’s clothes 3 feet from the vehicle, including his boots and safety vest.

PREVIOUS STORY | Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert

“They found my son’s vehicle and I don’t have my son,” David Robinson said. “I thought we were getting close, but it started back over again.”

Police searched the area for 12 hours, using cadaver dogs and tracking K-9′s, but did not find Daniel.

David is having a team perform forensic analysis on the Jeep. He is also organizing a third foot search of the desert with volunteers.

“It’s overwhelming. My first thought was everything was a flat desert area, but you get out there and it’s far from that,” David said. “There are a lot of embankments and tumbleweed and it’s very hot and dry.”

The search, scheduled for this Saturday, already has up to 75 volunteers from both Arizona and South Carolina.

“Daniel is outspoken and has a way of bringing everyone together and brought a lot together in Arizona and from all walks of life,” David said. “We have one common goal to find him and even here he’s bringing people together.”

David says he hopes his son is still alive and won’t give up on that hope until he finds Daniel.

He’s very grateful for everyone’s support and he urges citizens to share Daniel’s picture on social media to get the word out.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that could lead to Daniel’s discovery.

For more information, visit www.pleasehelpfinddaniel.com.

