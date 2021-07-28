Advertisement

Overcrowding at local hospitals leading to longer ER waits, delayed ambulance response times

By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rise in COVID cases isn’t the only problem for local health officials. At two of our major hospitals, overcrowding is becoming an issue. In the last five days at AU Health and University Hospital, you can see multiple ambulances lined up outside of the hospitals.

The Georgia Coordinating Center which sends ambulances to hospitals with available emergency rooms shows AU Health and University are severely overcrowded.

Local hospitals are saying this is something they haven’t seen before. The major hospitals are on ER and ICU diversion right now. That means they aren’t taking patients there. We spoke with one ambulance driver who said this has been ridiculous. And sometimes they are stuck waiting here for six to eight hours at a time after dropping a patient off.

In emergency rooms across the CSRA seats in the waiting rooms and parking spots for the ambulances are taken.

“I think all of the emergency departments actually not only locally but nationally are experiencing high volumes,” said Dr. Richard Schwartz, Department Chairman of Emergency Medicine.

It’s the new normal for our ER’s in Augusta. Doctors say with COVID not enough staff and general medical emergencies they’re bursting at the seams.

“There is definitely been an increase in COVID coming in and I think that’s something that is seen throughout the CSRA. The volume of sick patients in general has been really high,” said Dr. Schwartz.

Of our three major hospitals, AU and University are listed as severely overcrowded. So much that they can’t take new patients in their ER or ICU.

“We have probably not had the community as a whole on diversion as much as we are currently having and I think that’s primarily driven by the COVID situation,” he said.

The long wait times are tieing up ambulances, some having to wait hours before getting back out on the road. Hospitals are working to get tests and labs back as soon as people get to the ER.

“We really try to turn around the EMS units as quickly as possible because we recognize that if they’re tied up in the emergency departments and they’re not out on the streets able to help people,” said Dr. Schwartz.

Doctors say they need the community to do their part to help ease the number of patients coming through their ER.

“If I could ask for one thing it would be for people to go out and get immunized to protect themselves and protect those around them,” he said.

Doctors say it seems that everyone is in need of medical care right now, they again have one simple message to urge people to get vaccinated.

MORE: | I-TEAM: Delta variant major factor in local hospital overcrowding

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
File image
Separate crashes leave 3 dead in Richmond, McCormick, Orangeburg counties
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
magnifying glass
Officials identify man found dead on Augusta back porch
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history

Latest News

To mask or not to mask? Local schools determine back-to-school policies
Chris Hudson looks and sounds like any other deputy on patrol.
I-TEAM: Officer shortages
I-TEAM: Delta variant major factor in local hospital overcrowding
Fort Gordon video game victory
Video game victory