Officials identify man found dead on Augusta back porch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose decaying body was found on the back porch of a vacant home in what the coroner calls a “suspicious death.”

The deceased man was identified as Clarence Matthew Inglett, 63, who was homeless.

The body was found 5:30 p.m. July 21 on the back porch of a vacant residence at 1638 Broad St. That’s near the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Inglett had been dead several days and could not be identified immediately due to the condition of the body. The body was ultimately identified by fingerprints.

Coroner Mark Bowen initially called the death “suspicious” and told News 12 it remains so. He’s waiting for the autopsy results to make a further determination, which “could be several weeks.”

Code enforcement was notified and the vacant house was condemned.

Locally this week:

A female was found shot to death around 22 p.m. Wednesday 617 Wallace St. in Waynesboro. Bobby Turner was arrested in Florida for questioning about the case, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

On Wednesday just after midnight, a man identified as Stacey Judge, 28, was found shot dead at a home on Moon Shadow Drive in New Ellenton.

And 24 hours before that, Richmond County deputies found the body of Johnny Willingham, of Augusta, at a residence in the 1900 block of Telfair St.

Across the CSRA, crime had dipped during the height of the pandemic last year, But it’s been rebounding.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.