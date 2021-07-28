To mask or not to mask? Local schools determine back-to-school policies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rise in COVID cases is also a concern for our local school districts. Tomorrow marks one week until Columbia County and some Richmond County students start the new year. But with new changes in the CDC’s mask guidelines, parents might be getting confused.

Today Richmond County’s superintendent met with the Georgia Department of Health to talk about mask requirements for kids K through 5. But right now in Columbia, Aiken, and Richmond County masks are optional in the classroom. Despite mask recommendations from the CDC changing yesterday saying kids should wear a mask at school, none of the counties have changed anything. Columbia and Richmond County still have masks required on school buses but last night Aiken voted to make that optional.

A lot is up in the air right now and with under two weeks before the start of school parents are left with the big decision. To mask or not to mask.

“...The very first thing they said was ‘we don’t want to wear mask’,” said Angela Wiker, Aiken County parent.

New data from the CDC shows that 60 percent of U.S. counties currently have a high COVID-19 transmission rate. Columbia, Aiken, and Richmond are three of them.

“Actually both were a bit of a doozy, in-person and virtual,” said Daphne Reaves, Richmond County parent.

After finishing one school year full of unpredictability it seems parents are headed into another. Yesterday the CDC changed their recommendation now stating that kids should wear a mask in schools. But with masks still optional in districts that leaves the decision up to parents.

“I find it to be a health hazard for our children to be locked up in a mask and not breathing and stuff like that I mean a 20-minute thing you know maybe running into a grocery store, but eight hours a child in a mask, that is like a prison,” said Angela Wiker, Aiken County parent.

“Outside of the classroom I would probably advise that he does,” said Reaves.

Despite the new recommendation yesterday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted that his order restricting schools from implementing mandates is still in place saying ”mandating masks is not the answer. Personal responsibility is” and “As the school year goes on, we revise it as needed but as of right now, I feel it should be voluntary and just still take the precautions.”

The Delta Variant poses a real threat to South Carolinians. However, shutting our state down, closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer. Personal responsibility is. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 27, 2021

Richmond County Superintendent Bradshaw says we should expect to hear the decision about the mask policy soon. The districts first day of school for elementary students is next Thursday.

