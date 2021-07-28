Local school districts determine back-to-school COVID safety plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CDC issued new guidance today recommending people to wear masks indoors where there is moderate to high transmission of the COVID virus. Even if you’re fully vaccinated. They also recommend universal mask-wearing in school for all students in K through 12th grade. Today we checked in with local school districts to see if today’s announcement changes anything.

The buses are ready to roll and next week many of you will be dropping your kids off for the first day of school.

“The idea is that kids need to be in school, but they need to be in school safely,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur.

Dr. Rodger MacArthur is a local infectious disease expert. He’s not surprised by this new guidance. The CDC says even if you’re fully vaccinated you could still spread the delta variant to others.

“We just don’t know the role the vaccinated are playing in the current surge in the delta variant that we’re seeing,” said MacArthur.

All of our school districts have made masks optional this year, but does this change anything?

Richmond County’s superintendent is scheduled to meet with the Department of Public Health tomorrow. They’ll be talking about this guidance and possibly requiring some students to wear masks.

Columbia County’s superintendent is also working with local health experts.

“We’ll be looking at our numbers, we’ll be looking at working with local health professionals to determine our next best course,” said Dr. Steven Flynt, Columbia County School District Superintendent.

Flynt says Columbia County still plans to keep masks optional for the start of school next week, but they’re ready to change if the numbers keep climbing.

“The number one piece of information is looking at the spread within the school district or within the community, and if we know that is increasing at a rapid rate, we’d want to make some adjustments to make sure we’re able to curtail that,” said Flynt.

Our schools getting ready with a week to go.

We also reached out to Aiken County schools. Masks will be optional because of Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order banning school districts from requiring masks.

