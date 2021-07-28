Local health experts, community leaders push for vaccinations: ‘We’re fighting an invisible war’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The big concern here is while cases are rising vaccine rates are not. But the fight is not over. Local health experts and community leaders are still pushing for more people to get the vaccine.

We asked you on Facebook if you have not gotten the vaccine what is holding you back. Many of you said you were worried about side effects. The vaccine coordinator for AU Health says most vaccine side effects appear within six weeks of the dose.

Some people also said they didn’t want it because it wasn’t FDA approved. President Biden said last week he expects FDA approval by the end of this year.

Whether you have the vaccine or not doctors say the rise should concern everyone. As one battle ends the next begins.

“We’re fighting an invisible war against a lot of fractions of people’s energy’s and their minds where people think they don’t need to get the vaccine, they think they can do without it...,” said Rev. Christopher Johnson.

Rev. Christopher Johnson is the director of the Greater Augusta Interfaith Coalition. Along with Medical Associates Plus and students from the Medical College of Georgia his organization is pushing one thing across the county.

“We go from town to town, community to community trying to do vaccinations,” said Rev. Johnson.

So along with giving vaccines they’re also fighting hesitancy.

“There are a lot of myths out there. And we try to combat the myths with truths. We try to combat the myths with trusted voices,” said Dr. Wyche. “The current pandemic, is really a pandemic of those who are not vaccinated.”

Dr. Joshua Wyche is the vaccine coordinator at AU Health.

He says 97 percent of COVID hospitalizations are people who are not vaccinated. Over the past few months, he’s seen the number of vaccinations drop and hospitalizations rise.

“We also know is that at the end of June, in United States, we were averaging, under 8,000 cases a day of new COVID infections. As of last week, the nation is up to 65-66,000 new infections on a daily basis and trending up, and that’s concerning,” said Dr. Wyche.

Dr. Wyche says because of the rise we’re seeing in cases he expects more vaccine mandates will be put in place. We spoke to a local constitutional rights attorney and he says it is legal for your job to require you to be vaccinated. It would be considered a health and safety measure on the job.

