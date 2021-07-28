Local businesses struggle to sail around snags in supply chain

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic has hit the manufacturing industry especially hard, causing supply chain shortages across the country.

Here at home, we’re seeing the same trend as our boating and car industries battle delays.

A shortage of supplies has left Platinum Marine with a vacant lot.

“Normally we have a parking lot full of boats that people can actually come touch and feel,” Kristie Stark said.

“We could have upwards of 30, 40, 50 boats at one time on the lot.”

Right now, there are three.

Starke is the business manager, and she says it’s something they’ve never seen before.

“It could be anything from a gauge, a screw, there has been a foam shortage” for seats, she said.

She says luckily the low supply didn’t stop the high demand. Right now, people are buying boats before they even arrive.

“The way we are having to sell boats to people sight unseen has been different,” she said.

About 25 different car dealerships told News 12 the manufacturing delays have affected their businesses in more ways than one.

The snags range from high prices and lower availability to computer chip shortages.

Many businesses say right now it’s all a waiting game.

“Really one thing can delay it and another thing can come right behind,” Stark said.

“We just have to be patient. There is nothing we can do about that.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.