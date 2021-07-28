Kemp, McMaster vow not to lock down or impose mask mandates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID-19 cases rise in a spike fueled by the super-contagious delta variant, the governors of Georgia and South Carolina aim to rely on vaccinations and personal responsibility instead of mandates to fight the spread.

“Georgia will not lock down or impose statewide mask mandates,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Wednesday afternoon in a statement he pinned to the top of his Twitter stream.

The statement came after new guidance from the federal government set off a cascade of mask rules across the nation as some cities, states, schools and businesses raced to bring back mandates. Others like Kemp and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster pushed back against the guidelines at a time when Americans are exhausted and confused over constantly shifting pandemic measures.

In Georgia

Kemp made his views known in a series of tweets that unfolded Wednesday.

“As the first state in the country to reopen over a year ago, we’ve proven that Georgians know how to come together and protect themselves and their loved ones,” he tweeted.

He said he, his family and others “have all rolled up their sleeves and gotten their shot.” He said he encourages all Georgians who have concerns or questions to talk to a medical provider and get vaccinated as quickly as possible. He noted that nearly all new COVID hospitalizations in Georgia are among the unvaccinated.

He said Georgians know the risks, “and they know these safe, effective vaccines are our greatest tool to defeat COVID-19.” He credited the Trump administration for leading the way with vaccines, which he called “a medical miracle.”

“The biggest obstacle to getting more people vaccinated and the country returning to normal is the mixed messages from Washington D.C. and those with partisan agendas,” Kemp tweeted. “In Georgia, we have been consistent.”

In South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster expressed similar views, saying that while the delta variant poses a real threat, the state will remain open.

“Shutting our state down, closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer. Personal responsibility is. The vaccine works,” McMaster said.

The governor said if people have not decided on whether to get vaccinated, they should talk to doctors and loved ones about their options.

McMaster thinks public policy will have little impact.

His communication director, Brian Symmes, said: “McMaster never ordered a statewide mask mandate at the height of the pandemic and he’s certainly not going to now.”

Symmes highlighted the that he thinks the population of South Carolina simply wouldn’t listen, even if the governor put a mandate in place.

“Aside from the fact that a statewide mandate is entirely unenforceable, South Carolinians have been learning about this virus for over a year and a half now – they know what they need to be safe and certainly don’t need government officials restricting them in any way,” Symmes said.

From reports by WRDW, WCSC and The Associated Press