I-TEAM: Local man volunteers time to police agency amid officer shortages

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police agencies across the country have been dealing with officer shortages. In Richmond County in both 2019 and 2020, our I-Team found they lost 18 percent of their workforce. More than 3/4 of those officers and staff resigned.

We’ve seen agencies getting creative to recruit officers like Grovetown offering recruiting incentives and signing bonuses. But with tensions arguably at an all time high in law enforcement, and recruitment stalling, what will it take to bridge the divide?

Chris Hudson looks and sounds like any other deputy on patrol.

“I’m officer Hudson with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, do you have your license on you?” he said. “I carry the same badge, wear the same uniform, have the same arrest powers, carry the same gear as any other officer. I’m just not paid.”

He volunteers with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy a few times a month. He wrapped up 12 weeks of training at the police academy in December, and now, he’s a fully certified law enforcement officer.

It’s a very dangerous job, why did you decide it was worth it?

“I’m the type of person I like to help people. I do help a lot of people in my law practice,” said Hudson.

You heard that right…he’s a lawyer.

“But I get paid for that,” he said.

But, wait, there’s more. He’s also a part time judge. And a dad to Sheri and Madi.

“Sometimes some of our friends say, what does your dad do again? And, we say, oh! He’s a judge, a lawyer, and a police officer. How can he do that? He would be running around the court just doing his parts,” said Sheri and Madi Hudson.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams had similar questions when Chris floated the idea.

“When Chris reached out, I thought why does a lawyer and a judge want to be a law enforcement officer?” said Sheriff Williams.

What did your wife and your family say?

“You’re crazy,” said Hudson.

Chris’s childhood dream to be a police officer took a backseat to go to law school, so why now?

“The public atmosphere between the public and police,” said Hudson. “Obviously I think there are some bad apples out there who have done some wrong. But, I jumped in to support police, and I think having more people that have worldly experience, college degrees, I think if more people got involved, I think that would help policing in general.”

So does the sheriff. So far, he has six civilians on staff serving as reserve deputies. And, he’s working to recruit more.

“I’m hoping folks will see the value in it and, not just sit home behind a keyboard and comment. But, will come out and serve. Conduct traffic stops and actually put your life on the line when you don’t have to, that’s the true definition of service,” said Sheriff Williams.

Do you think this is something other people should consider?

“We need good people out there. Instead of being an armchair quarterback, come join us,” said Sheriff Williams.

What message do you hope this sends to your girls?

“Just to get involved,” said Hudson.

“He wants to be more kind to the world,” said Sheri.

Does that make you guys want to help people too?

“Yeah,” said Sheri.

Pushing for change.

So you may be thinking, is that not a conflict of interest? A judge, a lawyer, and a deputy? He can’t represent anyone facing any sort of criminal charge in Burke County. But his practice is mostly civil anyway. He also couldn’t preside over any case as a judge, that he had a hand in issuing charges. Which is why he stepped down as a municipal court judge in Waynesboro when he decided to do this.

