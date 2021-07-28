Advertisement

I-TEAM: Delta variant major factor in local hospital overcrowding

By Laura Warren
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team is looking at just how crowded our hospitals are right now to get context on how the delta variant is affecting us all.

Currently, University Hospital has 29 COVID patients. That’s up from yesterday when they had 26. Augusta University has 25 COVID patients hospitalized. Doctors Hospital has had 14 in the last 24 hours.

Taking a look at Georgia’s Department of Health website, the biggest COVID outbreaks are in south Georgia’s Camden County and west Georgia’s Stewart and Chatahooche counties.

In Augusta, there have been 280 new COVID cases in the last two weeks. Columbia County reports 176. Burke County only 32. Aiken County is reporting 190 new cases.

Aiken, Barnwell, and Allendale counties are all showing higher incidence of COVID on our border compared to Edgefield and McCormick.

